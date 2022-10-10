wrestling / News

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor of Antonio Inoki

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Antonio Inoki Image Credit: WWE

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. Inoki founded NJPW in 1972 and was the owner until 2005. He’s a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The company named him honorary lifetime chairman last week, after he passed away on October 1. Wrestle Kingdom happens on January 4, 2023.

