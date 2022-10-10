wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor of Antonio Inoki
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. Inoki founded NJPW in 1972 and was the owner until 2005. He’s a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The company named him honorary lifetime chairman last week, after he passed away on October 1. Wrestle Kingdom happens on January 4, 2023.
BREAKING
Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honour and memory of Antonio Inoki.
More details to follow.
Watch LIVE, English: https://t.co/TJYB95zTQP#njpw #njwk17 pic.twitter.com/HYLqMi1fjr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2022
