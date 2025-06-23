Tokyo Sports reports that TV Asahi is set to broadcast NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, the first time the special has aired on Japanese TV since 2004. The show is set to feature Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last match and the debut of Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf.

The time slot for the special has not been revealed. TV Asahi aired an edited version of the show in the past. It’s believed the show will also still air live on New Japan World.

The 2004 show was called Wrestling World and aired in a two-hour slot starting at 11:25 PM. In his book Eggshells: Pro Wrestling in the Tokyo Dome (via Post Wrestling), Chris Charlton noted that the special drew a 6.4 rating. It was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Yoshihiro Takayama in a Title vs. Title match.