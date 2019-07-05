NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 to Have Special ‘Ladies Seat’ Area

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a special offer for female fans for Wrestle Kingdom 14. The full announcement is below for the special section of seats, which will be a “Ladies Seat” section and include a special gift. The event takes place on January 4th and 5th next year at the Tokyo Dome.

Tickets for “Ladies Seat” in Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be available for female fans! Includes a special gift!

For “Wrestle KINGDOM 14 in Tokyo Dome” on Saturday January 4 2020 and on Sunday January 5 2020, we will offer special tickets for female customers.

Come to our events with female friends, sisters, mothers or daughters! We want to make sure all female fans feel comfortable when coming to our events. We want to warmly welcome long time fans and newcomers who might feel anxious watching professional wrestling in a live environment for the first time.

The number of seats is limited, so make sure to check it out as soon as you can!

* Tickets include a special gift at no additional charge!

More details will be announced at a later date.

[WRESTLE KINGDOM 14 in Tokyo Dome]

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Door 15:00

Start 17:00

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Door 13:00

Start 15:00

[Ticket tiers]

Ladies’ seat(ArenaB/ including special gift) 12,500JPY (13,000JPY for an event-day ticket)

Ladies’ seat(1F Stand/ including special gift) 9,500JPY (10,000JPY for an event-day ticket)

[General sale]

Available from Friday, July 12th 2019

* eplus (English version is available)

https://ib.eplus.jp/

* Lawson Tickets (You can purchase them through Loppi) – Japan only

https://l-tike.com/sports/mevent/?mid=188643

Tickets are available at the Loppi machine in Lawson convenience stores in Japan

* TOKON SHOP in Suidobashi

Tel. 03-3511-9901 (tickets not able to be reserved over the phone)

* Tickets only on sale via the above agencies.

Please note the following points:

* Ladies’ seats are available for women only. Regardless of age, only female guests can watch the event in the area. Male guests are strictly prohibited from sitting in the designated areas, even if accompanied by a woman.

* If children who are younger than elementary school age use a ladies’ seat or sit on their parent’s lap, they must also be girls.

* Please note that younger children can view the event accompanied by a parent or guardian and sit on their lap (one child per adult).

* Personal ID, identifying yourself as a woman, is needed on the day of the event. Please present it if asked.

* A fixed area of Arena B and 1F Stands is designated as ladies-only. Even if these tickets sell-out, there will be no additional ladies only seating.

* Sales will end early if all tickets are sold, event day tickets might not be available. We appreciate your understanding.