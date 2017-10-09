wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Main Event Set, AJ Styles Teases Title Match on Smackdown

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WrestleKingdom 12 Naito Okada

– Following the results of this morning’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event, the WrestleKingdom 12 main event is official. IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito will officially headline the 1.04.18 New Japan Pro Wrestling WrestleKingdom 12 event at the Tokyo Dome.

– AJ Styles teased on last night’s Talking Smack that he may want his rematch with new WWE US Champion Baron Corbin (who won the title at last night’s WWE Hell in a cell PPV) as soon as this Tuesday’s Smackdown.

