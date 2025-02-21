NJPW Wrestlers To Appear At C2E2 in Chicago

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW wrestlers are set to appear at C2E2 in Chicago on April 11-13. This will include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zack Sabre Jr. and Gabe Kidd.

NJPW to hit C2E2 in Chicago!

Hiroshi Tanahashi to meet fans after last US match

The day after Windy City Riot in Wintrust Arena in Chicago, NJPW is going to be a huge part of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo!

Presented by our friends at Pro-Wrestling Tees, NJPW stars will be meeting fans from Booth 599 at C2E2. Chief among those names will be our President Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi!

Meet Tanahashi just one day after his final match in the US with Konosuke Takeshita, as his Final Road runs through Chicago.

C2E2 will also be invaded by Gabe Kidd hot after an electric start to 2025 and facing Tomohiro Ishii at Windy City Riot, as well as former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr.!

Tickets and pricing info will be available soon, and with very high demand, certain, don’t miss this huge opportunity!