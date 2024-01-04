NJPW Wrestler’s Contract Reportedly Expired Before Wrestle Kingdom 18

– Fightful Select reports that Clark Connor of the Bullet Club War Dogs has recently been working without a contract for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The report notes that his previous contract expired during his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title reign. They lost the titles earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 18 to Catch 2/2 (TJP and Francesco Akira), who regained the titles.

The report notes that Connors and NJPW have been in active negotiations, but it’s unknown if they were able to come to terms on a new contract deal during Wrestle Kingdom Week. Connors has competed in New Japan since 2018, and he was a member of the first LA Dojo class.