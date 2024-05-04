– NJPW held Night 2 of its Wrestling Dontaku shows earlier today at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 4,238 people. In the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defended his title for the second time against Ren Narita.

In the co-main event, Nic Nemeth lost the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to David Finlay. Finlay regains the title after losing it to Nemeth at The New Beginning in Sapporo: Night 1. This ends Nemeth’s title run, his first in New Japan, at 71 days. This marks Finlay’s second run with the title.

Below are some results from today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku show, per New Japan’s website:

* Pre-Show Match: Katsuya Murashima & Togi Makabe beat Jet Wei & Naoki Sakurajima at 7:08.

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) beat Shoma Kato & Tiger Mask at 8:08.

* United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & Yuya Uemura) at 7:54.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat The United Empire (Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) at 9:27.

* The Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo), El Desperado & Shota Umino beat House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) at 7:26.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Oleg Boltin beat Just 5 Guys (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) at 8:57.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) beat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gedo) at 9:56.

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA) beat Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) at 12:44 to regain their titles.

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) defeated Gabe Kidd at 21:13 to defend his title.

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Match: David Finlay beat Nic Nemeth (c) at 15:34 to regain the title.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) beat Ren Narita at 25:18 to defend his title.