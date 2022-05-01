NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results: New Champions Crowned, Jay White Attacks Okada

May 1, 2022 | Posted by

NJPW held its Wrestling Dontaku show on Sunday, with several titles changing hands and Jay White returning to Japan to attack Kazuchika Okada. You can see the full results from the Fukuoka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr. (Suzuki-gun) def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & Shiro Koshinaka

* Hiromu Takahashi def. YOH

* Tanga Loa def. Yujiro Takahashi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Six Or Nine defeated DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: Bullet Club Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI and Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb to capture the titles.

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Tama Tonga def. EVIL to become the new champion. The Good Brothers attacked Tonga after the match.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori def. El Desperado to win the title.

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Tomohiro Ishii to win the vacant championship. Juice Robinson attacked Tanahashi after the match and joined Bullet Club.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Tetsuya Naito. Jay White attacked Okada after the match, with Bullet Club then celebrating.