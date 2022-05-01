wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results: New Champions Crowned, Jay White Attacks Okada
NJPW held its Wrestling Dontaku show on Sunday, with several titles changing hands and Jay White returning to Japan to attack Kazuchika Okada. You can see the full results from the Fukuoka, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr. (Suzuki-gun) def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & Shiro Koshinaka
* Hiromu Takahashi def. YOH
* Tanga Loa def. Yujiro Takahashi
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Six Or Nine defeated DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: Bullet Club Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI and Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb to capture the titles.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Tama Tonga def. EVIL to become the new champion. The Good Brothers attacked Tonga after the match.
WRESTLING DONTAKU 2022
NEVER無差別級選手権試合
因縁の一騎打ち‼️のはずが、またもや東郷が乱入…
この逆境を跳ね除けることはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @Tama_Tonga × @151012EVIL
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori def. El Desperado to win the title.
* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Tomohiro Ishii to win the vacant championship. Juice Robinson attacked Tanahashi after the match and joined Bullet Club.
WRESTLING DONTAKU 2022
IWGP USヘビー級王座決定戦‼️
両者一歩も譲らない凄まじい激闘💥
最後まで立っているのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × 石井智宏
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Tetsuya Naito. Jay White attacked Okada after the match, with Bullet Club then celebrating.
JAY WHITE IS BACK IN JAPAN!!!!!!!!!!!!
"Theres more. Im full of surprises" Jay White. #njdontaku
Jay White truly runs professional wrestling.
9 years… The boys are back! #njdontaku #njpw #bulletclub
