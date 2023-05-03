wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results: SANADA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NJPW held their Wrestling Dontaku event this morning at Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Oskar Leube def. Ryohei Oiwa
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & Great-O-Khan) def. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)
* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP)
* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI)
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Hikuleo def. KENTA (c) to win the title.
* NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Jeff Cobb went to a 15-minute time limit draw.
* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) (c) to win the titles.
* NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay def. Tama Tonga (c) to win the title. El Phantasmo attacked Finlay after the match.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) def. Hiromu Takahashi. Yota Tsuji attacked SANADA after the match and joined LIJ.
