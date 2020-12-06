wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Returning As Two-Night Event in 2021
NJPW will bring back Wrestling Dontaku next year after it had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. NJPW has announced that the event will take place over two nights on May 3rd and 4th, 2021 at Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan.
The full announcement is below for the show:
In 2021, “Wrestling Dontaku” is back! It will be held at Fukuoka International Center on May 3rd (Monday / holiday) and 4th (Tuesday / holiday) !!
I’ll do it next year! This year, “Wrestling Dontaku”, the annual big match of Golden Week that was canceled due to the influence of the new coronavirus, is back! As
“Wrestling Dontaku 2021”, May 3, 2021 (Monday / holiday), May 4 (Tuesday / holiday) It has been decided that the two consecutive races will be held at the Fukuoka International Center.
What will happen in Fukuoka, which has created many fierce battles?
* Ticket details will be announced as soon as they are decided.
