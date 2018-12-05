wrestling / News
NJPW WTL Results 12.04.18: The Guerrillas On Top
– Here are the latest NJPW World Tag Teague Results. The tournament closes out tomorrow and Friday with live shows, and the finals air Sunday.
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated SANADA & EVIL
* Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
* Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin defeated Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki
* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer) defeated Toa Henare & Togi Makabe
* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page
* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino
Here are the updated standings….
* The Guerrillas of Destiny: 18 points
* EVIL & SANADA: 16 points
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 16 points
* The Killer Elite Squad: 16 points
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay: 14 points
* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 14 points
* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 12 points
* The Best Friends: 12 points
* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 10 points
* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 8 points
* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 8 points
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 6 points
* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 4 points
* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 points