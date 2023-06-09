NJPW x AJPW x NOAH All Together Again Results

NJPW, AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH held a joint event called All Together Again this morning at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Black Menso-re, Ryo Inoue, Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH def. Alejandro, Atsushi Kotoge, Seiki Yoshioka & Super Crazy

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. THE TOUGH (Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura) & Daiki Inaba

* Chris Ridgeway & Sean Legacy def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Shota Umino def. Yoshitatsu

* AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) def. Hokuto Omori & Shuji Ishikawa

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) def. Junta Miyawaki, Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP) def. Voodoo Murders (Jun Saito & Rei Saito), Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Ryuki Honda

* Suwama, Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

* GLG (Jake Lee, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) def. Just 5 Guys (SANADA, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* AMAKUSA, Atsuki Aoyagi & Hiromu Takahashi def. HAYATA, Master Wato & Rising HAYATO

* Kazuchika Okada, Kenoh & Yuma Aoyagi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya & Kento Miyahara