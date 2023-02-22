wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 1 Results

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW CMLL FantasticaMania Image Credit: NJPW/CMLL

NJPW and CMLL held night one of their Fantastica Mania event today at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Yuto Nakashima & Capitan Suicida
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Magia Blanca & Ryohei Oiwa
* Hijo de Villano III, Okumura & Barbaro Cavernario def. YOH, Tiger Mask & Dulce Gardenia
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) def. Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Soberano Jr
* SHO, Templario & Hechicero def. Volador Jr, El Desperado & Rey Cometa
* Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr def. Mistico & Hiroshi Tanahashi

