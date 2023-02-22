NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 1 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night one of their Fantastica Mania event today at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Yuto Nakashima & Capitan Suicida

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Magia Blanca & Ryohei Oiwa

* Hijo de Villano III, Okumura & Barbaro Cavernario def. YOH, Tiger Mask & Dulce Gardenia

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) def. Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Soberano Jr

* SHO, Templario & Hechicero def. Volador Jr, El Desperado & Rey Cometa

* Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr def. Mistico & Hiroshi Tanahashi