NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 1 Results
NJPW and CMLL held night one of their Fantastica Mania event today at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Yuto Nakashima & Capitan Suicida
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Magia Blanca & Ryohei Oiwa
* Hijo de Villano III, Okumura & Barbaro Cavernario def. YOH, Tiger Mask & Dulce Gardenia
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) def. Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Soberano Jr
* SHO, Templario & Hechicero def. Volador Jr, El Desperado & Rey Cometa
* Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr def. Mistico & Hiroshi Tanahashi
