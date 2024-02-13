wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 2 Results 2.13.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
The second night of NJPW and CMLL’s Fantastica Mania took place on Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Deceased
* Tiger Mask & Pegasso def. Bone Soldier Jr & Magnus
* KAMAITACHI, BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito def. YOH, Satoshi Kojima, Brillante Jr & Stigma
* Gedo, Okumura & Sorcerer def. Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr & MUSASHI
* Francesco Akira & Guerreros Laguneros def. Mistico, Golden Mask & El Desperado
* Templar, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Volador Jr def. DOUKI, Soberano Jr & Rocky Romero
Sho aprovecha la distracción del réferi para conectar con foul a Difunto y derrotarlo ilegalmente. #FM2024 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/ZJzieK8SCM
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 13, 2024
Sigue la rivalidad entre Magnus y Tiger Mask en esta batalla… Pegasso ha logrado la victoria ante El Emperador Depredador, que junto a Bone Soldier Jr. ha enfocado sus ataques en el legendario Tigre Enmascarado. #FM2024 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/1m5ccUyhut
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 13, 2024
Último Guerrero ha evitado La Mística del Rey de Plata y Oro para posteriormente vencerlo con Guerrero Special. Francesco Akira se ha acoplado de maravilla con Los Guerreros Laguneros. #FM2024 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/eOwVL3gPD5
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 13, 2024
🎸 ¡Al estilo Tanahashi! Volador Jr. y Templario se apoderan del triunfo en la batalla súper estelar de la noche y festejan como El “Master of the Century” luego de derrotar a Soberano Jr., Douki y Rocky Romero. #FM2024 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2024 pic.twitter.com/8WjAKvNpGP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 13, 2024
