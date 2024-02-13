wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 2 Results 2.13.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Image Credit: NJPW & CMLL

The second night of NJPW and CMLL’s Fantastica Mania took place on Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Deceased

* Tiger Mask & Pegasso def. Bone Soldier Jr & Magnus

* KAMAITACHI, BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito def. YOH, Satoshi Kojima, Brillante Jr & Stigma

* Gedo, Okumura & Sorcerer def. Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr & MUSASHI

* Francesco Akira & Guerreros Laguneros def. Mistico, Golden Mask & El Desperado

* Templar, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Volador Jr def. DOUKI, Soberano Jr & Rocky Romero

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL FantasticaMania, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading