NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 6 Results: Volador Jr Takes On Rocky Romero, More
Night six of NJPW x CMLL’s FantasticaMania took place on Saturday, and the results are now online. You can check out the results below from the Tokyo show, per Fightful:
* Pegasso, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Strong Kokeshi Machine 2, Tiger Mask & YOH.
* BUSHI, KAMAITACHI, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito def. Magnus, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Titán def. Brillante Jr.
* MUSASHI, Dark Panther & Atlantis Jr def. Hechicero, OKUMURA & DOUKI
* Black Cat Memorial Match: Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Stigma & El Desperado def. Francesco Akira, Difunto & Guerreros Laguneros
* Soberano Jr def. Templario
* Volador Jr def. Rocky Romero
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵後楽園大会‼️
昨日の友は今日の敵、ファラオマスク(田口)と2代目スーパーこけしマシーン(本間)がリング上で激突💥
🆚 CMLL🇲🇽+NJPW🇯🇵 × 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/prjvrelDdG
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 18, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵後楽園大会‼️
チャレンジマッチ‼️
序盤から両者フルスロットル💥
🆚 @Titan_cmll × ブリジャンテ・ジュニア#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/9yM6G470pq
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 18, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵後楽園大会‼️
ブラック・キャット メモリアルマッチ‼️
本場アレナメヒコの様にルチャ戦士たちが大暴れ💥
🆚 CMLL🇲🇽＋STRONG STYLE × CMLL🇲🇽+UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/BHPySRT2DO
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 18, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵後楽園大会‼️
アレナメヒコで長きにわたる激闘を繰り広げてきた両者の一戦💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @VoladorCMLL × @azucarRoc#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/WTgcamIfMN
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 18, 2024
