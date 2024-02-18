wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania Night 6 Results: Volador Jr Takes On Rocky Romero, More

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Image Credit: NJPW

Night six of NJPW x CMLL’s FantasticaMania took place on Saturday, and the results are now online. You can check out the results below from the Tokyo show, per Fightful:

* Pegasso, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Strong Kokeshi Machine 2, Tiger Mask & YOH.
* BUSHI, KAMAITACHI, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito def. Magnus, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Titán def. Brillante Jr.
* MUSASHI, Dark Panther & Atlantis Jr def. Hechicero, OKUMURA & DOUKI
* Black Cat Memorial Match: Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Stigma & El Desperado def. Francesco Akira, Difunto & Guerreros Laguneros
* Soberano Jr def. Templario
* Volador Jr def. Rocky Romero

