NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania 2024: Lucha Libre USA Announced For July

NJPW and CMLL are bringing FantasticaMania to the US this summer. NJPW announced at Saturday night’s Resurgence show that NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania 2024: Lucha Libre USA will take place in San Jose, California on July 13th. This show is in addition to the previously announced CMLL X NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico, which is the second iteration of that event, for June 21st in Mexico City.

No matches have yet been announced for FantasticaMania: Lucha Libre USA.