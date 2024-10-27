NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2025 Tour To Take Place In February

The NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2025 Tour will take place in February, as announced on Sunday. NJPW announced this morning that the tour with CMLL is set to kick off on February 19th in Kadoma, Osaka and will run through February 27th and 28th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The announced dates are as follows:

* Wednesday, February 19th, Osaka, Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome Sub-Arena (Osaka Prefectural Kadoma Sports Center) * Thursday, February 20th, Takamatsu City Gymnasium, No. 2 Stadium, Kagawa * Friday, February 21st, Osaka, Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Second Stadium (EDION Arena Osaka) * February 22 (Saturday) Nagoya International Congress Center Event Hall, Aichi * Monday, February 24th: KBS Hall, Kyoto * February 26th (Wednesday) Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 11 * Thursday, February 27th: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo * Friday, February 28th: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

