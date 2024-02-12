NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 1 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night one of their Fantasticamania tour today at the Osaka Prefectural Gym #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Difunto & DOUKI def. Bullet Club (Gedo & Bone Soldier Jr [Taiji Ishimori]).

* Match Relampago: Tiger Mask vs Magnus ended in a Time-Limit Draw

* Los ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titán, BUSHI & KAMAITACHI) def. Ryusuke Taichi, Stigma, Brillante Jr & El Desperado

* Okumura, YOH & Strong Machine J def. Pegasso, Dark Panther & Super Strong Kokeshi Machine (Tomoaki Honma).

* Rocky Romero, Hechicero & Soberano Jr def. Templario, Atlantis Jr & Volador Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Mascara Dorada def. Francesco Akira & Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr & Ultimo Guerrero)