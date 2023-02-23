wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night 2 Results

February 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW CMLL FantasticaMania Image Credit: NJPW/CMLL

NJPW and CMLL held night two of their Fantastica Mania event today at KBS Hall in Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima & Rey Cometa
* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Ryohei Oiwa & Capitan Suicida
* OKUMURA, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hijo del Villano III def. Dulce Gardenia, Tiger Mask & Master Wato
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titan, Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) def. Kosei Fujita, Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Soberano Jr
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ultimo Guerrero & El Desperado def. SHO, Magia Blanca & Hechicero
* Atlantis Jr & Templario def. Mistico & Volador Jr

