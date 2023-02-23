wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night 2 Results
NJPW and CMLL held night two of their Fantastica Mania event today at KBS Hall in Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima & Rey Cometa
* Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Ryohei Oiwa & Capitan Suicida
* OKUMURA, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hijo del Villano III def. Dulce Gardenia, Tiger Mask & Master Wato
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titan, Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) def. Kosei Fujita, Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Soberano Jr
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ultimo Guerrero & El Desperado def. SHO, Magia Blanca & Hechicero
* Atlantis Jr & Templario def. Mistico & Volador Jr
Templarioa "Power Breaker"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA
#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/TxIBC3qaME
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 23, 2023
.@caristicomx "la mystica"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA
#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/C7cu0Y52PO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 23, 2023
Último Guerrero "Guerrero Special"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA
#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/1V8PAi2uMz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 23, 2023
.@s_d_naito "New Tutankhamun Mask"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA
#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/lMAAx5qQHk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 23, 2023
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
"戦う祈祷師"レイ・コメタが華麗に宙を舞う💥
🆚 レイ・コメタ & @njpw_nakashima × @kmaru0923 & @DoukiPerros
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/psqVLoCa1B
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 23, 2023
