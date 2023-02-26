wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night 4 Results: Interfaction Tag Tournament Finals, More
Night four of NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania took place on Sunday morning, with the Interfaction Tag Tournament Finals and more. The full results from the crossover show, which took place in Chiba, Japan, are below per Fightful:
* Hijo Del Villano III & SHO defeated Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask
* Barbaro Three Brothers defeated OKUMURA, Master Wato & YOH
* Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kosei Fujita & Captain Suicida
* DOUKI, Templario & Hechicero defeated El Desperado, Soberano Jr. & Mistico
* Interfaction Tag Team Tournament 3rd Place Match: Volador Jr. & Magia Blanca defeated Rey Cometa & Dulce Gardenia
* Interfaction Tag Team Tournament Finals: Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr. defeated Titan & BUSHI
Rey Cometa ＆Dulce Gardenia "Frankensteiner"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/E91vnnZtu5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 26, 2023
🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
DOUKIがミスティコを呼び込み一騎討ち💥
一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @caristicomx & @elsoberanojr & @ElDesperado5 × エチセロ & テンプラリオ & @DoukiPerros
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/gGlGccuROG
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 26, 2023
🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
バルバロ田口のカツラをYOHが剥ぎ取る‼️
このあとどんな展開を見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 & @taguchiryusuke & バルバロ・カベルナリオ × OKUMURA & YOH & @Master_Wato
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/1c41E8VvNK
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 26, 2023
🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
前哨戦未だ勝利のないタイガーマスク‼️2/28の直接対決を前に勝利することはできるか⁉️
🆚 タイガーマスク & @njpw_ryoheioiwa × イホ・デル・ビジャノ3号 & @njpwShowT
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/qCkDObia3D
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 26, 2023
