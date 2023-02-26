NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night 4 Results: Interfaction Tag Tournament Finals, More

Night four of NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania took place on Sunday morning, with the Interfaction Tag Tournament Finals and more. The full results from the crossover show, which took place in Chiba, Japan, are below per Fightful:

* Hijo Del Villano III & SHO defeated Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask

* Barbaro Three Brothers defeated OKUMURA, Master Wato & YOH

* Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kosei Fujita & Captain Suicida

* DOUKI, Templario & Hechicero defeated El Desperado, Soberano Jr. & Mistico

* Interfaction Tag Team Tournament 3rd Place Match: Volador Jr. & Magia Blanca defeated Rey Cometa & Dulce Gardenia

* Interfaction Tag Team Tournament Finals: Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr. defeated Titan & BUSHI