wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 5 Results
NJPW and CMLL held night five of their Fantasticamania tour today at Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1 in Chiba, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & La Jarochita) def. Odeo Tai (Starlight Kid & Ruaka)
* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, KAMAITACHI & Yoya Tsuji) def. Tomoaki Honma, Difunto & Ryusuke Taguchi.
* Hechicero, Okumura & House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) def. Atlantis Jr, Dark Panther, Hiroshi Tanahashi & YOH.
* Templario & Douki def. Soberano Jr & Brillante Jr.
* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Francesco Akira def. Rocky Romero, El Desperado & Tiger Mask.
* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Titán & BUSHI) def. Fuerza Poblana (Stigma & Pegasso).
* 2024 Fanstica Mania Faction Tournament – Finals: Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero & Stuka Jr) def. Los Depredadores (Volador Jr & Magnus)
Lluvia "Plancha Suicida"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/je18qpqUE0
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
Super KOKESHI Machine2nd & @taguchiryusuke "😵😵"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/SCCYy4ZRfU
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
Dark Panther "Universal"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HIElkO07S0
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵幕張大会‼️
ルチャ戦士が華麗な空中戦を展開🕊💥
🆚 CMLL🇲🇽 × CMLL🇲🇽+Just 5 guys👍#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/WNGd32gEX4
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵幕張大会‼️
Relevos Increibles‼️
文字通り、信じられない組み合わせ‼️早くも仲違いか…
🆚 CMLL🇲🇽+UNITED EMPIRE👑 × CHAOS💥+STRONG STYLE+新日本本隊🦁#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/a6qMr6i2H3
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
🇲🇽CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2024🇯🇵幕張大会‼️
軍団対抗タッグトーナメント決勝戦‼️
このトーナメントを制するのは⁉️
🆚 @VoladorCMLL ＆ マグヌス × ウルティモ・ゲレーロ ＆ @JrStuka#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njcmll #NJPW #CMLL pic.twitter.com/6N13Eaf3bM
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Petey Williams Mimicking Scott Steiner, If He Had Arguments With Booker T In TNA
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal