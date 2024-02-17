NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 5 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night five of their Fantasticamania tour today at Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1 in Chiba, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & La Jarochita) def. Odeo Tai (Starlight Kid & Ruaka)

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, KAMAITACHI & Yoya Tsuji) def. Tomoaki Honma, Difunto & Ryusuke Taguchi.

* Hechicero, Okumura & House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) def. Atlantis Jr, Dark Panther, Hiroshi Tanahashi & YOH.

* Templario & Douki def. Soberano Jr & Brillante Jr.

* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Francesco Akira def. Rocky Romero, El Desperado & Tiger Mask.

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Titán & BUSHI) def. Fuerza Poblana (Stigma & Pegasso).

* 2024 Fanstica Mania Faction Tournament – Finals: Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero & Stuka Jr) def. Los Depredadores (Volador Jr & Magnus)