wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 5 Results
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
NJPW and CMLL held night five of their Fantasticamania tour earlier today at KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Raider & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Xelhua & Taguchi.
* Bone Soldier Jr. & Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) def. Master Wato & CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura).
* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi) def. Max Star, Yoh, Ninja Mack & Katsuya Murashima.
* Último Guerrero & House of Torture (Yujiro & SHO) def. Atlantis Jr., Stigma & El Desperado.
* Templario, Máscara Dorada & Bárbaro Cavernario def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Hechicero.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Sky Team (Místico & Neón) def. Averno, Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Road Dogg Praises the Leadership of Triple H, Says He’s Smartest Person Ever in the Business
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age