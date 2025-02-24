NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Night 5 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night five of their Fantasticamania tour earlier today at KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Raider & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Xelhua & Taguchi.

* Bone Soldier Jr. & Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) def. Master Wato & CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura).

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi) def. Max Star, Yoh, Ninja Mack & Katsuya Murashima.

* Último Guerrero & House of Torture (Yujiro & SHO) def. Atlantis Jr., Stigma & El Desperado.

* Templario, Máscara Dorada & Bárbaro Cavernario def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Hechicero.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Sky Team (Místico & Neón) def. Averno, Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato.