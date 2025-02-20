wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One Results 2.19.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One took place on Wednesday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):
* Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato (Yota Tsuji) def. Xelhua & YOH
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax
* Los Ingobernables de Japón def. Stigma, Taguchi, Máster Wato & Katsuya Murashima
* Bárbaro Cavernario, Neón & Ninja Mack def. Hechicero, Raider & SHO
* Templario, Máscara Dorada & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Yujiro Takahashi
* Último Guerrero, Averno & Taiji Ishimori def. Místico, Atlantis Jr. & El Desperado
¡Ya estamos listos para la primera función de FantasticaMania 2025!#CMLL #LuchaLibre #njcmll #FM2025 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2025 pic.twitter.com/68ezEwzTp9
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 19, 2025
