NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One Results 2.19.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One took place on Wednesday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):

* Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato (Yota Tsuji) def. Xelhua & YOH

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax

* Los Ingobernables de Japón def. Stigma, Taguchi, Máster Wato & Katsuya Murashima

* Bárbaro Cavernario, Neón & Ninja Mack def. Hechicero, Raider & SHO

* Templario, Máscara Dorada & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Yujiro Takahashi

* Último Guerrero, Averno & Taiji Ishimori def. Místico, Atlantis Jr. & El Desperado