wrestling / News

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One Results 2.19.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One 2025 Image Credit: CMLL

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night One took place on Wednesday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):

* Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato (Yota Tsuji) def. Xelhua & YOH
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax
* Los Ingobernables de Japón def. Stigma, Taguchi, Máster Wato & Katsuya Murashima
* Bárbaro Cavernario, Neón & Ninja Mack def. Hechicero, Raider & SHO
* Templario, Máscara Dorada & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Yujiro Takahashi
* Último Guerrero, Averno & Taiji Ishimori def. Místico, Atlantis Jr. & El Desperado

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading