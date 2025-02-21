NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Three Results 2.20.25: Okumura Has 30th Anniversay Match, More

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Three took place on Friday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):

* Raider, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Katsuya Murashima & La Fuerza Poblana

* Max Star, Taguchi, Yoh & Máster Wato def. Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi

* Máscara Dorada, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hechicero, Soberano Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato def. Neón & Ninja Mack

* Okumura’s 30th Anniversary Match: Último Guerrero & CozyMax def. Atlantis Jr. & Los Depredadores

* Volador Jr., Bone Soldier Jr. & Averno def. Místico, Templario & El Desperado