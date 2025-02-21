wrestling / News
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Three Results 2.20.25: Okumura Has 30th Anniversay Match, More
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Three took place on Friday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):
* Raider, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Katsuya Murashima & La Fuerza Poblana
* Max Star, Taguchi, Yoh & Máster Wato def. Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi
* Máscara Dorada, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hechicero, Soberano Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato def. Neón & Ninja Mack
* Okumura’s 30th Anniversary Match: Último Guerrero & CozyMax def. Atlantis Jr. & Los Depredadores
* Volador Jr., Bone Soldier Jr. & Averno def. Místico, Templario & El Desperado
¡El Asteroide del Ring en Osaka!
✨ Neón 🆚 Zandokan Jr.
🎥 https://t.co/n29QcpCRNk #CMLL #LuchaLibre #FM2025 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2025 pic.twitter.com/V7hVo6lIaD
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 21, 2025
