NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two Results 2.20.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two 2025 Image Credit: CMLL

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two took place on Thursday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):

* Stigma & YOH def. Raider & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* SHO & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax
* Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi def. Xelhua, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Daiki Nagai
* Atlantis Jr., Neón & Ninja Mack def. Último Guerrero, Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato
* Templario, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Hechicero & Yujiro Takahashi
* Averno, Soberano Jr. & Bone Soldier def. El Desperado & El Sky Team

