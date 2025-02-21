wrestling / News
NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two Results 2.20.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two took place on Thursday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):
* Stigma & YOH def. Raider & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* SHO & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax
* Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi def. Xelhua, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Daiki Nagai
* Atlantis Jr., Neón & Ninja Mack def. Último Guerrero, Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato
* Templario, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Hechicero & Yujiro Takahashi
* Averno, Soberano Jr. & Bone Soldier def. El Desperado & El Sky Team
Con un poderoso suplex alemán, Rugido vence a Max Star y junto a Magnus y SHO se llevan la victoria y de paso se burlan de Okumura. #FM2025 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2025 pic.twitter.com/Hu78GcSU9L
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025
¡Súper Tornillo de Soberano Jr. sobre Máscara Dorada! El tridente del Joven Maravilla completado por Místico y El Desperado ha caído ante el rufián lagunero, Averno y Bone Soldier Jr. #FM2025 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2025 pic.twitter.com/4h00PNuDHw
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025
