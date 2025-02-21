NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two Results 2.20.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Night Two took place on Thursday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of from the Osaka, Japan below (per Fightful):

* Stigma & YOH def. Raider & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SHO & Los Depredadores def. Max Star & CozyMax

* Titán, Tetsuya Naito, Kamaitachi & Bushi def. Xelhua, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Daiki Nagai

* Atlantis Jr., Neón & Ninja Mack def. Último Guerrero, Zandokan Jr. & Máscara Kantansu Tomato

* Templario, Bárbaro Cavernario & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Volador Jr., Hechicero & Yujiro Takahashi

* Averno, Soberano Jr. & Bone Soldier def. El Desperado & El Sky Team

