NJPW Announces Second Wrestle Kingdom Event For January
November 24, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a second Wrestle Kingdom event on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. The first night of Wrestle Kingdom happens on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.
The announcement reads:
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!
After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year.
This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided on a card full of interpromotional battles. What does this special night have in store for 2023? Stay tuned for more information.
