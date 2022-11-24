NJPW Announces Second Wrestle Kingdom Event For January

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a second Wrestle Kingdom event on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. The first night of Wrestle Kingdom happens on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

The announcement reads:

The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!

After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year.

This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided on a card full of interpromotional battles. What does this special night have in store for 2023? Stay tuned for more information.