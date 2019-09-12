wrestling / News
NJPW’s Deal With AXS TV Expires In January 2021
It was previously reported that Anthem Media, the parent company for Impact Wrestling, acquired the majority interest in AXS TV. There have been layoffs and the Dallas office has been shuttered. This has raised questions about the future of NJPW and WOW on the network but at this time, no decisions have been made. The report yesterday suggest that NJPW’s current deal with AXS TV expired in January of next year, but that is not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW’s deal with AXS TV actually expires in January 2021. NJPW on AXS currently airs on Saturdays at 9 PM ET.
