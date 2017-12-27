NJPW’s Jado: Booking Omega vs. Jericho Probably Pissed Some People Off

NJPW booker Jado recently spoke about being able to put the Omega vs. Jericho match together. Here is an excerpt…

“I think his radar picked up that Kenny’s doing big things and that they’re from the same home town of Winnipeg, so he decided something had to happen. Again, I thought that it’s really like him, to have the intuition to choose Kenny who’s on such a rise. And he did it on NJPW World so the whole world could see. He wanted to send that message, ‘I’m number one in Canada, and I’m number one in the world’. But I think this is a bigger topic in America than it is here. I mean, with this match, New Japan is doing something that WWE couldn’t hope to put together. There’s probably a lot of pissed off people over there right now [Laughs].”