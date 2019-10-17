NJPW’s Parent Company Purchases Stardom

– The parent company of NJPW has acquired prominent women’s promotion Stardom, according to a new report. Yahoo! Japan reports that Bushiroad is aqcuiring the company and an official announcement is expected to come tomorrow.

Bushiroad has been interested in buying Stardom since February, according to the report. Stardom has confirmed the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

The purchase will obviously big for wrestling in Japan, though there is no word as to how the two promotions will work together moving forward, if at all. The companies could obviously just end up operating separately as promotions under the same umbrella.