wrestling / News
NJPW’s Parent Company Purchases Stardom
– The parent company of NJPW has acquired prominent women’s promotion Stardom, according to a new report. Yahoo! Japan reports that Bushiroad is aqcuiring the company and an official announcement is expected to come tomorrow.
Bushiroad has been interested in buying Stardom since February, according to the report. Stardom has confirmed the news on Twitter, as you can see below.
The purchase will obviously big for wrestling in Japan, though there is no word as to how the two promotions will work together moving forward, if at all. The companies could obviously just end up operating separately as promotions under the same umbrella.
Stardom has been acquired by Bushiroad. More details to come shortly! https://t.co/1IGN5tEMPZ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere