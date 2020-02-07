NJPW’s Recent US Tour Numbers Reportedly Disappointing, Other Shows Not Doing Well

The latest edition of the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW has had some disappointing attendance numbers with their recent shows, particularly the New Beginning Tour in the US. The tour was reportedly a ‘huge disappointment’ in regards to crowd size. The attendances that were announced were the building totals. In Japan, they usually announce the amount of people who paid. Paid numbers were even lower than announced.

Nashville was said to be closer to 400, which was one of the lowest paid crowds in recent years for New Japan. It was reportedly the most unsuccessful tour they’ve run. The show in Atlanta, which was the last one, on February 1 had 855 fans.

Shows in Japan also haven’t had great numbers lately. The show on February 4 in Korakuen Hall had only 1,123 fans, the lowest paid attendance in years. It was part of seven shows this month in the venue and three straight this week. The February 5th show had 1,260, another smaller than usual crowd. Finally, the show on February 6th had 1,408 fans.