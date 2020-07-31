No Change In Negotiations Between Rey Mysterio and WWE

As has been previously reported, Rey Mysterio is currently working without a contract in the WWE although both sides are negotiating a deal. Part of the reason the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match was made was to have a way to write Mysterio out if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of early this week, there has been no change in where negotiations stand, but they are still ongoing. It should be noted that WWE announced a positive storyline update earlier this week, stating that Mysterio’s optic nerve is intact and he will be able to see again.