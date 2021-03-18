wrestling / News

No Disqualification Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced a No DQ match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced on this week’s episode that Ilja Dragunov will face Sam Gradwell next week in the stipulation match.

The match came about after Gradwell interrupted a promo by Dragunov where he was apologizing for his recent behavior and mocked the man, which led into the match.

NXT UK airs next Thursday live on WWE Network and Peacock in the US.

