No DQ Match Added For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 28, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a No Disqualification match for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company has announced that Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville will face off in the No DQ match on next week’s show. Morgan attacked Deville on this week’s episode.
The updated lineup for next week’s episode, the go-home show before WWE Crown Jewel, is:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio
* No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville
