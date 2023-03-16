wrestling / News

No DQ Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

March 15, 2023
HOOK will get his shot at Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that the match, which HOOK earned with a win over Matt Hardy last week, will take place on next Wednesday’s show.

The match is the sole bout announced for the episode, which will air live on TBS on Wednesday.

