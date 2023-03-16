wrestling / News
No DQ Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
HOOK will get his shot at Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that the match, which HOOK earned with a win over Matt Hardy last week, will take place on next Wednesday’s show.
The match is the sole bout announced for the episode, which will air live on TBS on Wednesday.
