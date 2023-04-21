wrestling / News

No DQ Match & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of new matches, including a No DQ match, for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In a new video posted to Twitter, Megan Morant announced a No Disqualification match between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle. In addition, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will represent the LWO in a bout against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The updated card for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Xavier Woods
* No Disqualification Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

