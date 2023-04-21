No DQ Match & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a couple of new matches, including a No DQ match, for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In a new video posted to Twitter, Megan Morant announced a No Disqualification match between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle. In addition, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will represent the LWO in a bout against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The updated card for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Xavier Woods

* No Disqualification Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders