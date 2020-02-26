wrestling / News

No DQ Match, More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has set a no disqualification match and three other bouts for next week’s episode. The company announced after Tuesday’s show that Su Yung will face Havok in a No DQ match. Also set for the show are the following:

* Non-Title Match: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

Impact takes place next Tuesday on AXS TV.

