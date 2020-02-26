wrestling / News
No DQ Match, More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 25, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has set a no disqualification match and three other bouts for next week’s episode. The company announced after Tuesday’s show that Su Yung will face Havok in a No DQ match. Also set for the show are the following:
* Non-Title Match: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero
Impact takes place next Tuesday on AXS TV.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @FearHavok vs. @realsuyung in a No DQ match @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon vs. @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 – Non-Title @TheMooseNation vs. @iPeteyWilliams @JoeyRyanOnline vs. @THEACEYROMERO #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DXx3Ls0oSJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020
