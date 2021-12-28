wrestling / News

No DQ Match & More Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Dark, and it includes a No Countout, No DQ match and more. AEW has announced ten matches for the show, as you can see below:

* No Countout, No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
* Diamante vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka
* The Blade vs. Toa Liona
* Wardlow vs. Casanova
* Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene
* The Bunny vs. KiLynn King
* The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country
* Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen

AEW Dark airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading