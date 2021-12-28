wrestling / News
No DQ Match & More Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
The lineup is set for this week’s AEW Dark, and it includes a No Countout, No DQ match and more. AEW has announced ten matches for the show, as you can see below:
* No Countout, No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
* Diamante vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka
* The Blade vs. Toa Liona
* Wardlow vs. Casanova
* Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene
* The Bunny vs. KiLynn King
* The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country
* Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen
AEW Dark airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube.
From tag team partners to bitter rivals, the tension is at an all time high as @JANELABABY and @SonnyKissXO finally get to settle the score, with nothing holding either one back.
No DQ. No Count Outs. No Rules.
Tomorrow 7/6c on #AEWDarkElevation
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/pGwv1o2Z52
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2021
A brand new #AEWDark drops TOMORROW!
–@TonyNese v @alternative_ag
–#BearCountry (@bearbronsonBC/@bear_boulder) v #TheAcclaimed (@platinumMax/@bowens_official)
–@RealWardlow v #Casanova
–@AllieWrestling v @KiLynnKing
Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/h4R06vBGCD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2021
It's an ALL NEW #AEWDark TOMORROW night:
–@annajay___ v @Reka_Tehaka
–@DiamanteLAX v @ShawnaReed93
–@Skyebyee v @Ashley_DAmboise
–@BladeofBuffalo v @LionHeartUce
Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/ea8yZDSEZy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2021
Tomorrow #AEWDark@PAvalon & @CezarBononi_ v @orangecassidy & @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/DwEMBojB12
— Joe Scott (@JoeScottGraps) December 28, 2021
