wrestling / News
No DQ Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 13, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday live on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* No Disqualification Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz
* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA
* Joe Hendry concert
More Trending Stories
- Details on If Ricky Starks Will Get A Name Change In WWE NXT
- More On TNA Restructuring, Company Issues Statement On New President
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting