No DQ Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday live on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* No Disqualification Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz

* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA

* Joe Hendry concert