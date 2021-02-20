wrestling / News
No DQ Match Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
In a post on Twitter, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that the match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar on next week’s episode will be a No DQ match.
He wrote: “In consideration of the difference in each competitors “interest” in their match I’ve decided to raise the stakes. @WWEKarrionKross vs @EscobarWWE will now be a #NoDQMatch & if our Cruiserweight Champion does not participate, he will be stripped of his title & suspended. #WWENXT”
Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualification: Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar
* Adam Cole to explain his actions
