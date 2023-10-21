Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision

During last week’s episode of AEW Collision, there was a moment in which Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks took pointed shots at each other during the night’s opening segment. At one point, Copeland called Starks a ‘vanilla midget’ and said he stole from The Rock. While there were rumors that this resulted in legitimate heat between the two, this was not the case. Fightful Select reports that while the promo was heated, there was no actual issues between Copeland and Starks backstage.

Sources noted that Copeland doesn’t get “rattled” by promos like that. He writes his own material and has done so since he was in WWE. In the moment, he simply tried to give back what was given to him. Starks, meanwhile, wasn’t upset, as he felt what Copeland said wasn’t anything he hadn’t heard before.

It was noted that if they have another in-ring promo together, it will likely be similar to the back and forth they had last week. There were said to be no concerns that it would escalate to anything unprofessional between the two.

Copeland in general has been getting rave reviews from AEW talent and staff. One source noted that while they wouldn’t have used the ‘vanilla midget’ bit, it was just two wrestlers improvising.