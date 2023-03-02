No Holds Barred Match Added To AEW Revolution, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced a no holds barred match has been added to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Christian Cage will have his first AEW match since September when he faces ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. Here is the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship – 60 Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

* No Holds Barred: Christian Cage vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

* Jericho Appreciation Society Banned From Ringside: Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks