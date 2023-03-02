wrestling / News
No Holds Barred Match Added To AEW Revolution, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling has announced a no holds barred match has been added to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Christian Cage will have his first AEW match since September when he faces ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. Here is the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship – 60 Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black
* No Holds Barred: Christian Cage vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
* Jericho Appreciation Society Banned From Ringside: Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
As made official at #AEWDynamite: it will be a NO HOLDS BARRED match between #JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend and @christian4peeps at #AEWRevolution on THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET, LIVE on PPV from San Francisco, CA!
🔗 https://t.co/JylP4rQoWL pic.twitter.com/REFdObV0nC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg On the Possibility of One More Match, Praises Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Jimmy Korderas on WWE Missing Opportunity With Trish Stratus
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber