No Holds Barred Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

The first AEW Rampage of 2022 will feature a No Holds Barred trios match. It was announced on Friday’s show that next week’s episode will see Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz take on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in the stipulation bout.

This is a rematch from this week’s Dynamite when the heels won after Garcia grabbed the tights during the pinfall. Chris Jericho came out to make the save from a post-match beatdown by 2point0 and Garcia, and then was confronted by Kingston who didn’t want the help.

Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.