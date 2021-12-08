wrestling / News

No Holds Barred Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-14-21

WWE has several matches set for next week’s NXT, including a No Holds Barred match. The company announced the following lineup during Tuesday’s episode for next week:

* No Holds Barred: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson
* Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase
* Harland makes his in-ring debut

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading