wrestling / News
No Holds Barred Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has several matches set for next week’s NXT, including a No Holds Barred match. The company announced the following lineup during Tuesday’s episode for next week:
* No Holds Barred: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson
* Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase
* Harland makes his in-ring debut
