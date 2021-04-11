wrestling / News

WWE News: No Match on Tonight’s Kickoff Show, Update on Weather At Venue

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestlemania 37 WWE, Bebe Rexha

– There is no match for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Kickoff Show. PWInsider reports that tonight’s pre-show will not have a match, much like yesterday.

– The site also notes that it’s raining in Tampa and thunder has been heard, but the doors are open and fans are enterting the stadium. The entrance stage, ramp, ring apron, ringside area and more have been covered with tarps.

