wrestling / News
WWE News: No Match on Tonight’s Kickoff Show, Update on Weather At Venue
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
– There is no match for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Kickoff Show. PWInsider reports that tonight’s pre-show will not have a match, much like yesterday.
– The site also notes that it’s raining in Tampa and thunder has been heard, but the doors are open and fans are enterting the stadium. The entrance stage, ramp, ring apron, ringside area and more have been covered with tarps.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Shawn Michaels Recalls WrestleMania 25 Match With The Undertaker, Working Through Injury At WrestleMania 14
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37