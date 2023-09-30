wrestling / News
WWE News: No Mercy Kickoff Show Now Online, Liv Morgan Comments On The Kill Room, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– The kickoff show for tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy is now available online.
– WWE’s Liv Morgan spoke about her role in the film The Kill Room, which is available now.
Our very own @YaOnlyLivvOnce discusses her experience working on the new film "The Kill Room" out NOW starring @SamuelLJackson and Uma Thurman! pic.twitter.com/ChB8uPZMm2
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2023
– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
