WWE News: No Mercy Kickoff Show Now Online, Liv Morgan Comments On The Kill Room, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– The kickoff show for tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy is now available online.

– WWE’s Liv Morgan spoke about her role in the film The Kill Room, which is available now.

Our very own @YaOnlyLivvOnce discusses her experience working on the new film "The Kill Room" out NOW starring @SamuelLJackson and Uma Thurman! pic.twitter.com/ChB8uPZMm2 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2023

– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.