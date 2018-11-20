Impact News: No Movement on Possible ROH vs. Impact Champion vs. Champion Match, Impact Taping Update

– At this time, there been no movement towards the Champion vs. Champion bout with ROH Champion Jay Lethal and Impact Champion Johnny Impact. The two want to do the match and discussed it on Chris Jericho’s Cruise.

– Here are some upcoming Impact Wrestling taping dates…

* Impact will run a live Twitch event titled Gold Rush on November 30 in Newark, CA at the Newark Pavilion followed by a One Night Only PPV taping on December 1 in Salinas, CA titled Back to Cali.

* The company will tape a One Night Only PPV in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on Saturday night January 26, 19 at the Holy Family Academy.

