Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
Last week’s AEW Collision had a best 2-out-of-3 falls match between FTR and Bullet Club Gold for the tag team titles, which FTR won. The match went over 50 minutes, however there wasn’t a lot of planning beforehand. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports vey little of the match was planned out before it too place due to various complications.
Juice Robinson didn’t arrive at the venue until 2 PM local time due to travel issues and delays, something other talent had issues with on the Canadian tour. Meanwhile, FTR had content they had to film which kept them busy. They attempted to get the match moved back because it had a 6 PM local time start. Before it happened, the talent involved felt they weren’t prepared to do a lengthy match, but did so anyway.
