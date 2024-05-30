– WWE.com confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level up. Tyson Dupont teams with Tyriek Igwe against two members of the No Quarter Catch Crew, plus more. Here’s the official lineup and preview:

* Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Uriah Connors vs. Cutler James

* Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner

Dupont and Igwe to collide with No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT Level Up

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe clashing with two members of No Quarter Catch Crew, Uriah Connors taking on Cutler James, and Kendal Grey battling Stevie Turner.

Per the “Catch Clause,” No Quarter Catch Crew will not be required to reveal which two members will compete until immediately before the match begins.

Dupont and Igwe have taken the WWE Universe by storm with their hard-hitting offense and infectious charisma, but can they come up with a solid game plan, despite not knowing the identity of their two opponents?

Plus, someone will achieve a lifelong dream and claim his first WWE win when Connors clashes with James.

Connors recently impressed in a narrow loss to Tavion Heights, while James came up just short against Josh Briggs in his debut match.

And after demanding more opportunities, Turner receives her wish when she battles the up-and-coming Grey.

Grey has formed an impressive tag team with Carlee Bright, but she’ll be in singles action to seek what would likely be the biggest win of her career.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!