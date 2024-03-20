No Quarter Catch Crew Comment On WWE NXT Loss

The No Quarter Catch Crew were unsuccessful in trying to get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles on last night’s WWE NXT, and the group commented on the loss after the show. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne on last night’s show in a qualifier for the #1 contender’s triple threat match to determine who will face the Wolfdogs at NXT Stand & Deliver on Tuesday’s episode. However, Drew GUlak did pick up a win when he retained the NXT Heritage Cup against Riley Osborne (albeit with help from Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx).

Speaking in a post-show digital exclusive, the group commented on their performance on the show, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Dempsey on their loss: “It doesn’t matter that we lost tonight. It’s just a bit of a setback. Because at the end of the day, it’s the N.Q.C.C. who are still the proud owners of the Heritage Cup Championship. We’re the only ones here defending the pride of professional wrestling in NXT.”

Gulak on their performance last night: “I don’t want to hear that talk from you again. Losing? We didn’t lose tonight. What we did out there was a win for everyone. Because the world got to see what we do, and what we do is better than anyone else doing it today. Talk about heritage. You [Charlie] know about heritage, what this cup represents. We got the job done tonight. But let me tell you something about what this represents. About five or six years ago, I was invited to the very first tournament for the NXT UK to inaugurate them. What did they do? They looked at me, a kid from the United States of America, and they laughed.

“For years now, I have done nothing but bring heritage back to the sport of professional wrestling. Because what the United Kingdom does is not as good as what Drew Gulak does, it’s not as good as what Charlie Dempsey does. They’re finding out it is not as good as what Myles Borne does, or what Damon Kemp does. Because the No Quarter Catch Crew brings no pity, no mercy, no quarter.”