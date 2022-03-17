No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits

Yesterday’s settlement hearing in the lawsuits between Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck ended without any resolution. As reported yesterday, a hearing was held on Wednesday in the lawsuits between the two that were launched over Luck’s contract being terminated. According to PWInsider, reps for the two parties met for over five hours according to court records without any sign of resolution.

The lawsuit has been scheduled for a trial date of July 11. Luck sued McMahon, Alpha Entertainment, and WWE in April 2020 after the revival of the XFL ceased operations. Luck claimed that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract. Meanwhile, McMahon and Alpha claimed that Luck was in violation of his contract and insubordinate, which allegedly gave McMahon justification to fire Luck and terminate the remainder of his contract.